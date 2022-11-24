 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A global recession is necessary to pull back inflation. How should you invest then?

Madhavi Arora
Nov 24, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

The new global regime needs a new investing approach, now that a multi-decade period of stable growth and inflation is over. The conventional playbook of “buy the dip” or “time rallies” that worked during the sustained bull markets of the Great Moderation needs a re-watch ahead

The markets are itching to see the aggressive global interest-rate hiking cycle peaking. While inflation globally has peaked, the cooling is not sufficiently large or broad-based enough to bring the rate cycle to a convincing conclusion.

But this has not prevented a dovish turn from a number of central banks in both developed and emerging markets amid growing concerns that policy tightening will hurt growth. The minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting showed a substantial majority of participants judging that a slowing in the pace of rate increases is appropriate.

To be fair, apart from the energy-led headline inflation easing, we are seeing the pace of core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, moderating, albeit to levels still uncomfortably elevated versus the target.

On the other hand, super-aggressive hikes have resulted in significant reduction in both demand and supply across various loan categories.

The constant upside surprises in inflation and rate repricing underscore that we are in a new regime of greater macro and market volatility.

Underlying shift in inflation 