A game of Chinese Checkers that India must play well in a multipolar world

Not only is bilateral trade robust, but Chinese investment is also finding its way into India, sometimes via Singapore.

Highlights Multipolarity a challenge to constructive talks at G20 India as G20 president has the tough task of bridging rifts Growing mistrust driving a wedge between the Global North and South The US and China are dominant forces in global power alignment India is an emerging force that cannot be ignored in reshaping the world order A strategic relationship with Beijing can help New Delhi push its global ambition The failure of a couple of G20 ministerial meetings last week to reach a consensus on key...