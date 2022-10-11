English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A digital currency can throw more light on the cash economy

    The RBI's plan for a digital currency may not affect how the poor transact or digital natives, but its spread could throttle growth of black money transactions

    Subir Roy
    October 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    A digital currency can throw more light on the cash economy

    Money has evolved through human history from the days of bartering to coins to paper money. Now it is time for officially issued digital currency to arrive across the world and in India. Digital currency at its basic is an entry in an electronic record. It is managed, stored and exchanged on digital computer systems and moves through the internet. Non-official digital currencies like crypto currency and virtual currency are already there across the world. What RBI is now throwing open...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Let’s face it, Fed’s aggressive policy has many side-effects

      Oct 10, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Saudi royals join in defying the US, exports contraction concerns government, RBI's leap for a digital currency, global supply chain improves and more.

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers