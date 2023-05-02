Moneycontrol
A cyclical rally may be in the offing

Vijay Bhambwani   •

Election cycles are a global phenomenon for equity markets. The 3-4 quarters before elections when PSU stocks rise and bid and offer spreads are thin, is a sweet spot for a trader to make profits

Financial markets trade in cycles and these are fairly predictable in nature. Some are basic like nature itself – farming and agricultural stocks are firm ahead of the monsoons.
Financial markets follow cycles which are fairly predictable. Research has found that US stock markets tend to turn optimistic four quarters ahead of a presidential election. Pre-election cycle is now a global phenomenon, not restricted to the US markets anymore. PSU stocks become prime picks for traders as new infrastructure projects are generally announced by these companies. PSU stocks are bereft of algo manipulations and bid and offer spreads are thin which gives traders a chance to pocket maximum profit. Post pandemic, financial markets...

