A Cat-And-Mouse Chase: Close on the heels of AI-generated content lurks a market for AI-spotting tools

Nivash Jeevanandam
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

AI generated content is on the verge of flooding every sphere of our lives. From education and research to search engines and governments, everyone will be needing AI detection tools

Research into detecting AI-generated text is progressing in various ways, both in industry and academia.

Is there a way to tell if a text was created using Artificial Intelligence-assisted writing tools? Can these tools reliably tell if a person or a machine wrote a text? With the growth of AI content production platforms and technologies like ChatGPT, we see a lot more generative content - and it's becoming increasingly more work to discern which pieces are written by humans.

If you are a writer, you probably think, "It is another entity to compete with." And yes, you are correct. However, AI content is getting better and better, and it will only get even better.

AI Everywhere

Organisations have begun to invest in methods to recognise AI-generated content. Although OpenAI is developing a watermarking mechanism to help identify between natural and AI output, no formal technique is yet accessible.