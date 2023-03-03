 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A Big Bang Poll Reform: Taking Election Commissioner selection out of government’s hands was long overdue

Anil Verma
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Supreme Court has done what successive governments shied away from. Selection of CEC and ECs by government was problematic. With weighty decisions on conducting elections and adjudicating disputes between parties to be made by this high constitutional office, election commissioner selection is best taken out of Executive’s hands

Why this change in the selection procedure was necessary is borne out by the way certain decisions were taken by the ECI over the last few years and the manner in which members were appointed by the Government. (Representative image)

On May 17, 2021, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in public interest had filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging the constitutional validity of the mode of appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners by the Government of India.

It was held that this procedure of appointment of CEC and ECs by the executive without any consultation or concurrence of other entities was violative of Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 324(2) which mandates Parliament to make a just, fair and reasonable law for appointment of members of the Election Commission of India (ECI)

It was felt that such an appointment weakens the institutional apparatus and hence there was a need to insulate the system against political and/or executive interference. In the petition, ADR sought an appropriate order or direction for constitution of a neutral and independent collegium/selection committee to recommend names for appointment of members of the ECI.

A Big Electoral Reform