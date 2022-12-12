HomeNewsOpinion

A $9 billion contract for US firms has ramifications for Indian IT services

Sundeep Khanna

The US government's decision to give a large cloud services contract to US tech companies may be a sign of what lies ahead

The United States Department of Defense has awarded an IT modernisation and cloud computing contract worth $9 billion jointly to Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle. The contract which reverses an earlier one whereby Microsoft was handed over the entire piece, is significant for the deployment of cloud services by a sensitive US government agency as well as for the vendors selected to manage the task. Additionally, it has implications for India's IT services firms, currently under topline and margin...

