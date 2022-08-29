45th RIL AGM | For Reliance, nation-building and business growth go hand-in-hand

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 29 clearly signalled that he has linked the company’s future growth with that of India by laying down his intent to accord greater focus on sectors that could potentially change the face of the country, and provide its impatiently optimistic population with a quality of life that is on par with the best worldwide.

The ambitious announcements on clean energy, telecoms, and retail, and entry into the FMCG space, made by the Reliance chief at the company’s 45th AGM could go a long way in enabling India to get closer to attaining the status of a developed nation in the years ahead with the ability to generate more, newer, and better-quality jobs for its ever-increasing workforce. From the organisational perspective, the steps outlined could make Reliance a more diversified conglomerate, catapult it to stratospheric levels of growth and profitability, and ensure that it remains a player to reckon with globally for decades to come.

The announcements about establishing a new Giga factory for power electronics and development of a battery manufacturing ecosystem as part of Reliance doing its bit to make India a “world leader in New Energy manufacturing” would provide tremendous impetus to the country’s efforts to become a bigger and more assertive player in the clean energy manufacturing space, currently dominated by China. These measures, combined with Reliance’s planned forays into other areas of renewable energy in addition to solar, could lead to ‘Clean Energy for All’ becoming a reality for every one of India’s more than 1.4 billion citizens, who account for almost 18 percent of the global population.

For Reliance itself, the shift towards clean energy would open for it a new avenue of growth, the potential of which is limitless, and, thereby, give the company the heft that it requires to become a global powerhouse in this new promising domain. It could also have reputational benefits in terms of Reliance being able to demonstrate to its peers about how it is walking the talk in the fight against Climate Change by reducing its own dependence on fossil fuels.

The announcement made at this AGM about Reliance’s plans to start providing 5G telecom services at several cities by Diwali, including at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, and extend the facility to cover the rest of India by the end of next year would provide a fillip to ongoing measures on making world-class telecoms services accessible to every Indian citizens. The alliances that Reliance has entered with global majors, including with Qualcomm, should ensure that implementation plans stay on course, and provide the company with the added muscle it requires to shore up its dominance of the Indian telecoms sector.

On the retail front, the steps announced on August 29, especially the tie-up with WhatsApp for payments, would make online shopping a more seamless experience. The planned entry into the FMCG arena by Reliance would provide average citizens with more shopping choices as the move could likely lead to existing players also stepping up their act to ward off the challenge from the Mukesh Ambani-led enterprise. That Reliance’s digital commerce platforms clocked nearly 600,000 daily orders shows the focus the company has had on the wing, and gives a peek into the potential to which it can grow in the coming years.

Nothing great was ever built without a proper structure and mechanism. In that regard, the announcement made at the 45th Reliance AGM about strengthening the institutional culture at RIL, and the update given on how the younger Ambanis — Akash Ambani (helming the Jio business) Isha Ambani (leading retail operations), and Anant Ambani (spearheading New Energy) — were capably going about their jobs should warm the hearts of corporate watchers.

A manifestation of the far-sightedness of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, the announcement on creating a robust and sustainable institutional mechanism with the company driven by a set of entrepreneurship-minded, empathetic leaders is a definite indication of sustained longevity being one of the driving goals of the organisation.

Sumali Moitra is a current affairs commentator. Twitter: @sumalimoitra. Views are personal.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.