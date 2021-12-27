2021 is over. All political and economic dates blocked for 2022

Representative Image: Shutterstock

In the continuum of time, a year can appear as a tiny grain in a nation’s long history. But, some years standout from the rest, not just for sheer historical significance, but also for anticipated events that can potentially shape the country’s policies, politics and the economy in the medium term.

2022 could be one such.

It is a milestone year in India’s post-independent history. India completes 75 years of attaining independence. It is a landmark that is an occasion to look back on what could have been. It is also a time to look ahead to see what can possibly be. It can also be an occasion to set fresh goals, scale up ambitions, and press the reset button on some existing targets.

For instance, in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned making India a $5 trillion economy and a global power house by 2024-25. In a pandemic-hit world, that target now looks increasingly unachievable. In 2020-21, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices stood at slightly less than $2.7 trillion.

This has to nearly double in three years for the original target to be achieved, which would require economic activity to gallop at very high double digits — about 24 per cent on an average every year at current prices. That’s an impractical aim.

A better approach, probably, would be to break down the goal into smaller annual growth targets in wake of the changed circumstances. Policies focused on delivering average real, or inflation-adjusted, GDP growth rates of more than 10 per cent, year-after-after for five years may be more realistic.

Chasing a goal on growth rates would be more sensible, for it would allow for stock-taking and course correction at incremental steps without getting blurred by the quest to achieve absolute GDP levels.

There is another milestone that is quietly, but surely, going to take place in 2022. Goods and Service Tax (GST), which was billed as independent India’s biggest reform initiative, will complete five years of rollout on July 1, 2022.

After nearly a decade of confabulations, GST kicked-in at a grand midnight event in Parliament. The new indirect tax system held out the promise of dismantling fiscal barriers among states and turning India into a common national market for goods and services by consolidating a welter of local and central levies into a single tax.

Five years since it has been in place, GST continues to remain a work in progress. A few pain points have been ironed out along the way, but a few still remain. The primary among the remaining issues is, of course, the multiple slabs. Multiple slabs go against the conceptual construct of a uniform, unified, nation-wide tax system. Five years since it was born, it may be just the right time to move GST into a simpler and easy-to-administer two slab system.

GST in India will turn five a few months after the crucial Assembly polls in the politically important states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are held in February and early March.

Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state. It sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The BJP would like to pull all stops to ensure that it retains the state.

Just ahead of these elections, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for 2022-23. If not anything, the finance minister will likely take extra care that the budget does not contain measures that could rile voters in the politically significant state.

Which way the wind blows in these states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, will have a direct bearing on events—economic and political—in the months to come.

The Assembly election results can, potentially, influence who moves into Rastrapati Bhawan next year. The tenures of both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu are both coming to an end next year.

In an ideal world, presidential elections, reforms and policy making should not be affected by national or state electoral considerations. That, however, has not always been the case.

Presidential elections in India, over the years, have generated mainstream interest because these have assumed political hues and tinted with social symbolism.

There’s also another presidential election — of a political party to reckon with. The election of Indian National Congress president is scheduled to take place between August 21 and September 20 next year. Will the new Congress president be someone from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family? The answer to this question could set the stage for the Opposition’s strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of that, though, the new Congress president (if elected and appointed as planned), will have to take on the BJP’s might to dislodge the party from Gujarat and Himachal where the Assembly elections are due to be held in November-December 2022.

Finally, among other things, 2022 could also well be remembered for what happens to millions of Indians who have placed their bets on crypto assets. The Parliament’s Winter Session of 2021 ended without ‘The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’ being tabled.

The Union Cabinet has not yet approved the Bill. Will India ban all crypto assets? What shape and form will the regulation take? When will India introduce an ‘official’ digital currency? 2022 may hold answers to these.