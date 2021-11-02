10 shows investors must watch in Samvat 2078

Representative Image (Source: Shutterstock)

The Tapering

Starring: Jerome Powell, Christine Lagarde, Shaktikanta Das

This edge-of-the-seat thriller will keep investors glued to their screens in Samvat 2078. The plot is about a bunch of swashbuckling central bankers who let loose a mysterious force known as tapering. Will they succeed in their aims, or will the tapering lead us to the fearsome thing called EOTMAWKT (End of the markets as we know them)? The suspense is enhanced by the possibility that Jerome Powell, who plays the lead role in this powerful drama, may be replaced soon. How will investors take to the tapering? Will they rush away from emerging markets? Or will growth lure them back?

I particularly recommend the episode ‘Shaktikanta Das and the bond vigilantes’ for the gory action scenes.

The China Factor

Starring: Xi Jinping

A gripping horror story about how an Evil Devil, superbly played by Xi Jinping, is single-handedly bent on destroying the world. The episode in which Xi suddenly pounces on Jack and Pony Ma sent chills down investors’ spines and attracted record audiences. Xi’s bland Winne-the-Pooh-like exterior makes the menace even more diabolical. As the Chinese markets turned into a sea of red, investors were gripped by fear and terror.

Will Xi unleash a plague of fearsome bears upon the world’s markets? Or will they, upon closer inspection, turn out to be cute giant pandas?

The Slaying of COVID-19

Starring: Adar Poonawalla, Anthony Fauci

This is a heart-warming story about how a group of intrepid people battled the monster COVID-19, which had brought the whole world to its knees. The series has been running for almost two years now and is building up to a very satisfying finish, with the monster laid low by vaccines.

There’s also an interesting twist in the plot, with a group of amateur detectives attempting to find out whether the monster was lab-grown and whether the twisted trail leads to a tangled web in Wuhan.

Watch to see whether the beast attempts a final rampage.

Unicorns and other Fabulous Beasts

Starring: Falguni Nayar, Byju Raveendran, Deepinder Goyal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Soonicorns, unicorns, dragons and other fabulous creatures set out to woo and partner angels and whales in this magical romance, their unions blessed by the birth of baby billionaires. The magical beasts cavort and frolic in the shiny new world of Platformland, a world full of excitement and wonder and gravity-defying valuations, under the benevolent laws of GMV, aka Gross Magical Value.

It’s a great show, holding much promise, but the canned laughter of private equity players laughing all the way to the bank does get a little irritating sometimes for small investors.

Scrunch

Starring: Jerome Powell

This is a terrifying world where a malign transformer robot, affectionately called Scrunch, short for Supply Crunch, is ravaging the planet on the lines of Godzilla, scrunching everything in its path. As a result, everything is in short supply and prices are bid sky-high. Graphic images of clogged ports and coal, metal and power shortages and the lack of containers and ships are part of this bleak dystopia. My favourite episode is the one where the hero, Jerome Powell, suddenly confronted by Scrunch, tries his best to make it go away by muttering the mantra ‘Transitory, Transitory’ under his breath.

The music is ominous and eerie, particularly the ‘Song of the Margin Crushers’.

The Retail Investor Programme (R.I.P)

Starring Robin Hood, Nithin Kamath

This is a David versus Goliath story. In the nice corner, wearing a halo around his head, is the Retail Investor, originally played by Robin Hood. In the dirty corner, with the horns on his head, stands the Institutional Investor. The audience, of course, is on the side of the little guy, up against all odds. Yet he not only fights on gamely, but also wins the game against evil institutional short-sellers, those dishonourable punters who love to push markets down.

In India, the Retail Investor has been helped by a smart weapon called SIP, which has helped them get the better of nervous foreign institutional investors. They also owe a lot to TINA and FOMO and SM*, who have cheered them on lustily, if not always prudently.

*Social media, not Sado-Masochists, though admittedly the difference is thin sometimes.

Climate Change

Starring: Elon Musk, Greta Thunberg

This show, made in the classic disaster movie mould, has all the works—islands being swallowed by seas, coastal cities toppling underwater, deadly heat waves, floods, forest fires, droughts and wars over water. But that’s just the backdrop to incredible feats of heroism by ESG warriors, who boldly sally forth to invest in solar panels and wind turbines, while bravely withdrawing their investments in fossil fuels.

The series gives investors a peek into the lives of these valiant ESG gladiators, the funky EVs they ride, the cool meat substitutes they eat, the green and blue hydrogen they love and the RoIs they get. Watch to see the answer to the burning question: do they all add up to net zero?

Boom-2

Starring: Nirmala Sitharaman

It’s almost like a rerun of the Boom-1 show, which ran from 2003-07 and was a massive hit. This is the sequel, made after a very long time. For those who hadn’t seen the original, Boom-2 will seem like fantasy. They can’t imagine a time when getting jobs was as easy as falling off a log and 40 percent hikes were common, or a world where balance sheets were strong and companies planned big investments. For those who worked in the first show, Boom 2 has a déjà vu feel to it. This nostalgia-tinged show boasts wonders such as deleveraged balance sheets, robust banks, high GDP growth and strong credit growth. Nirmala Sitharaman must take a bow for a superb performance, although having a guy on the show to translate every word she says into Hindi is not a good idea.

Many of the best people, including Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Crisil, have assured us the second run will be as big a hit as the first. Sourpuss critics, however, say it’s a fairy tale.

The K-shaped Show

Starring: Sonu Sood

If gritty social commentary is up your Street, this is the show for you. The series chronicles the stories of two brothers separated during a Kumbh Mela, one of whom goes on to become a tech entrepreneur, while the other becomes a migrant labourer. One soars higher and higher, the other falls lower and lower. Will the brothers ever meet? When they do, will it lead to serious social tensions, endangering EPS growth? Or will the migrant labourer become part of the reserve army of the unemployed, thereby helping keep wage costs low? It’s a nail-biting dilemma.

Warning: some scenes may be distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Technopia

Starring: Mark Zuckerburg, Sundar Pichai

The show features post-apocalyptic multiverses in which tech armies battle Old Economy dinosaurs in Zuckerverse, Gatesverse, Alphaverse and other such verses, using AI, Machine Learning, IoT, SaaS, PaaS and other such state-of-the-art esoteric weaponry. The grizzled Old Economy dinosaurs fight back, some of them trying pathetically to pass themselves off as New Economy mavens.

What will be the damage to the Old Economy veterans? Which verse will deliver decent returns? Could a buy a verse and hold strategy work? Such are the questions that haunt the viewer.

In a much admired episode, an ageing dinosaur was whipped with blockchains, while another was flattened by a metaverse falling on its head.

A special feature of the show is that investors can bet on which combatant will win. The prize money, paid in dogecoin, is great on days when cryptos are doing well and piffling when they are not.