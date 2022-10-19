Why would cement price rise post festive season?

Cement prices are expected to rise post festive season, especially a few days after Diwali as markets resume consumption. Post festive season, infrastructure activity picks up pace, housing segment catches up momentum. Cost pressures and financial-viability also weighs in. Aggressive expansion plans by cement majors , lack of demand due to monsoon kept a lid on the pricing. Average Q2FY23 cement prices declined 2.7-5.3% QoQ, as per Investec report. Even as the cement majors’ realizations are expected to pick up in the second half of the financial year- the extent of price hikes may be limited due to incremental supply situation.

Nickey Mirchandani Assistant Editor at Moneycontrol covering Materials and Industrials space which includes Metals, Cement and Infrastructure sector. She’s a presenter and a stock market enthusiast with over 12 years of experience who loves reading between the lines and scanning through numbers. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Associate Research Head at Bloomberg Quint/ BQ Prime, where she wrote analytical pieces, anchored multiple interviews and a show called “ Market Wrap”.