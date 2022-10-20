Why would cement price rise post festive season?

Cement prices are expected to rise post festive season, especially a few days after Diwali as markets resume consumption. Post festive season, infrastructure activity picks up pace, housing segment catches up momentum. Cost pressures and financial-viability also weighs in. Aggressive expansion plans by cement majors , lack of demand due to monsoon kept a lid on the pricing. Average Q2FY23 cement prices declined 2.7-5.3% QoQ, as per Investec report. Even as the cement majors' realizations are expected to pick up in the second half of the financial year- the extent of price hikes may be limited due to incremental supply situation.