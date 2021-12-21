Why was India's trade deficit at record high in November?

India's trade deficit surged to a record high of $23.3 billion in November. A country incurs a trade deficit when the value of its exports is lower than the value of its imports. According to the Commerce Ministry's data, the country's exports grew 27.16% year-on-year (yoy) to $30.04 billion, while its imports shot up by 57% yoy to $53.15 billion. The trade deficit was not from increased volumes, but from the rise in value of its imports. The country is a net importer of fuel and the price of that has gone up by 132 percent, while other imported commodities such as gold, electronics and chemicals have become costlier too.