Why was India's trade deficit at record high in November?
Dec 21, 03:12

India's trade deficit surged to a record high of $23.3 billion in November. A country incurs a trade deficit when the value of its exports is lower than the value of its imports. According to the Commerce Ministry's data, the country's exports grew 27.16% year-on-year (yoy) to $30.04 billion, while its imports shot up by 57% yoy to $53.15 billion. The trade deficit was not from increased volumes, but from the rise in value of its imports. The country is a net importer of fuel and the price of that has gone up by 132 percent, while other imported commodities such as gold, electronics and chemicals have become costlier too.

Trade deficit widens