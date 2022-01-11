Why tech stocks are bleeding in the US

Technology stocks listed in the US have had a terrible start to the New Year as the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite index has sold off more than 5 percent in the first week itself. On Monday, the index plummeted close to 3 percent before recovering all of the losses to close in the green. The sell-off has been brutal on technology stocks, small and large, as investors sought exit from expensively valued stocks amid rising yields on US Treasury bonds. Higher bond yields are considered to be negative for technology stocks as it makes their high valuations unsustainable. High valuations are usually justified based on expectations of growth to be delivered far into the future. Thus, a modest change in interest rates, used to discount future growth, is enough to drag down the present value of such future earnings, thus dragging down overall valuations. With the US 10-year Treasury bond quoting near 1.8 percent, investors are fearful that the possibility of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in 2022 will push the bond yield further higher. This will mellow down valuations, and impact stock prices.