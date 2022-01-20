Why taxi fares may rise in Delhi-NCR?

To combat air pollution problem in the city, the state government of Delhi last week announced that all ride aggregators will have to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles while procuring new fleets. While ride aggregators have already started the process to ensure that 10 percent of all new two-wheelers and 5 percent of all new four-wheelers are EVs in the next three months. The process is likely to result in price hikes by the aggregators to meet rising operational costs. Furthermore rising fuel prices and expected higher traffic in 2022 with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to pass are also factors that are likely to result in base fare hikes in Delhi and the National Capital Region.