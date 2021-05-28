markets

Why real estate is back on investors' radar in May

The real estate space seems to have again caught the attention of investors in May. Nifty Realty index has gained over 10% in the second half of the month after a 3% fall in the first. The COVID-19 second wave in early May had hurt confidence in realty sector, which contributes 7-8 percent to India's GDP. But a gradual drop in COVID cases toward May-end, growing hopes of the gradual opening up of economy and consequent jump in demand from homebuyers, and strong Q4 earnings have now led to a rally in the sector. Low-interest rates are another key driver, said experts who believe risk-taking investors can enter the space. They recommend investments in Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Sobha.