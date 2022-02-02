Why play-to-earn gaming is gaining attention

Gaming has a new business model--'play-to-earn'. It has become popular recently and is expected to become more so in the coming years. So what is it? Based on blockchain technology, this model allows users to earn digital tokens or assets for playing games, and they can then sell these tokens/assets either within the game or outside the game for real-world money. This is in stark contrast to the free-to-play titles wherein the rewards earned by gamers are locked in the game itself. NFT-based video game Axie Infinity is likely the most successful play-to-earn game at present, with more than two million users.