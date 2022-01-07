Why MFs' investment in debt market fell in 2021?

Though mutual funds were net buyers (they bought more than they sold) in the debt market, debt funds invested lesser than previous years, AMFI data shows. Though new launches continued, redemptions were high. Investors went in search for alternate products in a low-interest environment. All debt fund categories registered lower return compared to the previous years due to inflationary expectation and possible rise in the interest rates. Although the market outlook was positive, Corona fears still persisted; a fear that came true with the arrival of the Omicron variant.