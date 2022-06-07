Why isn’t the electricity CPI rising?

Despite coal prices rising sharply and Electricity WPI reflecting it, Electricity CPI remains subdued, says a Nomura report. For one, power is subsidised with governments compensating discoms for any shortfall. Even if a state wants to pass on the costs, it won’t have a great impact on the CPI number that is a composite of prices across markets and geographies. So unless many other states too pass on the cost, the CPI needle won’t move. Certain segments of the population cross-subsidise other segments, so unless the former was surveyed, the number won’t capture inflation effectively. Lastly, many use diesel generators during load shedding, which isn’t captured in CPI.