Why is windfall tax still levied on crude?

The Indian government recently reduced windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 4,350 per tonne from Rs 5,050 per tonne. But, the oil producers in India urged the government to withdraw windfall tax as crude oil prices has fallen considerably from their all-time high of $140/barrel in March 2022.

The government has reduced windfall tax but has not given any indication of its withdrawal. In July 2022, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had said India will only withdraw its windfall tax if global crude prices fall by $40 a barrel, from the levels at which it was trading then. Then Brent was at $113/barrel.

Crude is now at $80 per barrel.