Why is there a buzz around live commerce in India?

DailyHunt's short-video app Josh is all set to launch live-commerce feature, joining its peers ShareChat's Moj and Roposo. The reason is obvious: a huge market. The TikTok ban in 2020 benefited Indian players, whose user base soared overnight. Market estimates peg that the demand for short video is here to say. In fact, short video-led live commerce is expected to generate $5 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025. So live commerce is a natural next step for the firms, who are partnering with e-commerce players. Glance expects 50 percent revenues from live commerce. It is one of the key revenue streams for Moj and Josh.