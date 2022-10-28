Why is the MPC holding an off-cycle meeting?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 27 announced an unscheduled, additional meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to be held on November 3. This is significant because it comes after the RBI failed to meet the mandated inflation target of 2-6 percent, for three consecutive quarters. Inflation averaged 6.3 percent in January-March, 7.3 percent in April-June, and 7 percent in July-September. The central bank can conduct an unscheduled meeting of the MPC under section 45ZN of the RBI act, which relates to ‘failure to maintain inflation target'. Original schedule of the MPC meeting was on December 5-7.