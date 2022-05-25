 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why is RBI dividend transfer to government at a decadal low?

May 25, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to transfer its FY22 surplus of Rs 30,307 crore to the government, the lowest dividend in 10 years. Economists say that this is because the RBI has already paid a substantial interest income to commercial banks for the reverse-repo operations; has to absorb losses on rupee securities; and has made provisions for contingency fund. Over the last decade or more, the government had sought higher payouts saying the RBI was maintaining reserves that were much higher than other central banks. But, the central bank has already tapped into the reserve to support the rupee and may be more cautious given the global uncertainty.

