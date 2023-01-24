Why is Nepal seeing so many plane crashes?

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has recorded at least 68 airplane accidents in the country since 1955. Out of these, 44 were deadly. Since 1955 nearly 900 people have died in plane crashes in Nepal. The biggest reason Nepal witnesses plane crashes is due to insufficient training and maintenance. Nepal also has a challenging topography with a large number of small and remote airports. Aircraft operators have said Nepal lacks infrastructure for accurate weather forecasts, especially in remote areas with challenging mountainous terrain where deadly crashes have taken place in the past. Nepal's weather conditions are also known to take sudden turns.