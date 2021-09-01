Why is Maruti raising prices?

September will see Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, raising prices for the fourth time in 2021. The maker of Swift and Baleno increased vehicle prices in January, April and July. While the July increase was only on certain CNG models, the earlier two hikes were across the board. The hike became a necessity for the Delhi-based carmaker due to the consistent rise in costs of steel, copper and precious metals like rhodium and palladium. The hike will soften demand but the company is hopeful of an even softer impact given the start of the festive season shortly.