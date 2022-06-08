Why is India’s crude output at a three-decade low?

Despite the country’s large appetite for crude, India’s production has been falling steadily since 1995, from 32.2MT in FY95 to 28.4MT in FY22. Over the same time, demand for crude has gone up by 676x from 27MT to 212MT. This huge gap in demand and discovery is because private companies are extremely reluctant to invest in new discoveries. Together, they produced just 7MT in 2022 or a quarter of the total. They aren’t interested because this is a highly expensive venture and profits take long to realise, if they come at all. Also taxes levied on oil producers are heavy at 20% of the value of oil.