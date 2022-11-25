Why is India interested in sedimentary basins?

In India's search for energy security, sedimentary basins are important since they are a rich source of energy resources such as oil, natural gas and coal. The country has a total of 3.5 million square kilometres of such basins, which were formed over hundreds of years.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that of the total available basins in India, one million square kilometres was a ‘no go area'. Now 99.5 per cent of this has been opened up for investors. At Gastech 2022 in Milan, Puri even invited Chevron to invest in these basins.

Companies such as ONGC, Cairn Oil & Gas and IOCL invest in basins for oil and gas exploration.