Why is India facing a coal shortage?

India, nearly 70% of it, is powered by coal and now we are running short of that fuel. Last month thermal plants' reserves were down to four days, which is less than a third of what the August reserves were. Meanwhile, the demand-supply gap is widening. The country's industrial power consumption is seeing a sharp increase after the second COVID-19 wave has subsided, while heavy rains in several coal-mining areas has hit production. To add to that, the price of coal in international markets is on the rise and so there is a sharp fall in imports.