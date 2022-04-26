Why is India facing 8-hour power cuts?

India's power-supply system is stressed from both ends. There is coal supply shortage at major thermal power plants and a scorching summer is causing a spike in peak power demand across the country. Coal stock at 81 out of a total of 150 thermal power stations using domestic coal is critical, and stock at 28 private-sector plants out of the total 54 is critical. It has pushed several states to cut supply to households daily, to meet demand for industrial requirement. The blackouts are long as eight hours in certain states. Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Jharkhand are the worst hit.