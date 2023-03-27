Why is electrolyser tech important?

L&T recently said it will partner McPhy for an exclusive license of the French company's pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology. With this tech, L&T plans to set up a Gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility for electrolysers. India aims to be a leading producer and supplier of green hydrogen of the world. Manufacturing green hydrogen needs three main components – electrolysers, water and green power. Europe, US and China, depending on the type of technology, currently dominate the electrolyser tech space. Access to tech, through partnerships like McPhy with L&T, is crucial to ramp up India's electrolyser manufacturing capacities in order to meet its anticipated green hydrogen demand.