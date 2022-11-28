Why have US, Canada, Taiwan questioned BIS norms?

USA, Canada and Taiwan have questioned India's Bureau of Indian Standards norms at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). They have raised concerns about lack of transparency, and quality control for chemicals, toys and automobile parts. In a submission to the WTO last week, they also asked India to reinstate full and permanent recognition of results from internationally accredited labs. The three WTO members urged India to accept foreign lab test results as proof of compliance. They also asked India to ensure that national standards keep pace with the relevant international standards as divergences can result in unsafe products.