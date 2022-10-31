Why gold reins supreme

Whereas most precious metals are tied to cycles of economic recovery and distress, gold is agnostic to these changes. Silver and platinum with their industrial applications tend to do well during times of economic growth. And investors tend to rush to gold when other asset prices crumble.

Investment in precious metals has historically proved to be a wise strategy to diversify one's portfolio. Whereas stocks, bonds and real estate may continue to provide steady returns, precious metals offer an alternative way to park one's savings.