Why gold continues to shine globally

Few precious metals can lay claim to be both a source of investment and a luxury product. Not only does gold feature in most Indian auspicious occasions, its practical applications are aplenty. In electronics, gold acts as an efficient conductor of electricity and can carry tiny currents to keep electronic products running. Its place in science, space and ayurveda is well known. Hence, its reputation as not just any other shiny asset but one with immense utility makes it that much more valuable.

The fact that gold is also negatively correlated to other asset classes adds to its lure. As central banks across the world raise interest rates, gold continues to be used to fight volatility and is an effective hedge against inflation. The mark of a well-diversified portfolio is to have sufficient allocation to gold based on your investment objectives and savings horizon. It always helps to take a quick peek into your portfolio and consider adding gold to it if you haven't already done it.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.