Why fintechs are bullish on lending?

India has an abysmally low credit-card penetration of 3% and a low credit-to-GDP ratio of 56%. So, there is a vast untapped market and most fintechs such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe are eyeing it. These companies draw customers by offering wallet and UPI gateway services, and then cross-sell loans and other financial services to these users. They offer loans in various forms, from Buy Now and Pay Later to EMI and personal loans.