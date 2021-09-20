Why equity savings funds have lost sheen?

Equity savings funds that combine the characteristics of equity, debt and arbitrage opportunities got fewer investors last year. According to AMFI, the total number of investors' accounts dropped by 3%. Since their equity allocation (equity arbitrage holding) is kept at a minimum of 65%, they give equity tax advantage, just like balanced advantage funds (BAF). But BAFs manage their equity allocation dynamically as equity markets move. Equity savings funds do not; they are comparatively more conservative. That's why, their returns have been lesser than BAFs; though quite decent. But the dynamic nature of a BAF's equity allocations drew more investors to BAFs than equity savings funds, in a raging bull market.