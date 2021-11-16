Why Diwali 2021 was the worst in nearly a decade for auto industry

The auto industry sees roaring sales during the festival season in India, usually. But, not this year. This season was the worst in almost a decade. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealer Association (FADA), vehicle registration numbers during Navratri and Dussehra slipped by 16 percent, when compared to the corresponding period last year. Passenger vehicle (PV) units delivered fell to 3,05,000 from 4,55,000 in 2020. Data from VAHAN portal shows that two-wheeler and tractor registrations dropped over 10 percent, year on year. Industry watchers peg the poor performance to rising fuel prices; shortage of semiconductors, which resulted in production delays; and overall lack of demand.