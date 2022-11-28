Why didn't India vote against ivory trade?

For the first time since joining the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) in 1976, India last week did not vote against a proposal to re-open the ivory trade. Zimbabwe introduced it, to allow the commercial sale of elephant tusks that were stockpiled with itself, Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa. Though the proposal was defeated on November 18, India's decision to abstain is significant because Namibia had said that it sought cooperation in exchange for the translocating cheetahs to the Kuno National Park. On September 17, PM Narendra Modi had released eight cheetahs, which had been flown in from Namibia.