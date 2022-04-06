Why did the WHO suspend supply of Covaxin?

The World Health Organisation on March 2 suspended the supply of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech through UN agencies. The international public health organisation said that the Covaxin vaccine is effective and has no safety concerns, however, Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility needs to be upgraded. Further, Bharat Biotech needs to address deficiencies at its manufacturing facility found in an inspection last month. The WHO has conducted a post-emergency use listing (EUL) inspection at Bharat Biotech's facility from March 14 to 22.