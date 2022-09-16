Why did telcos’ active base shrink?

Active telecom subscribers fell by 4.4 million month-on-month (MoM) across all service providers, in July. Bharti saw its active base fall by 1 million, Jio by 1.1 million and VIL by 1.8 million. According to Jefferies, this drop in active users was “primarily driven by the 2.9-3.1m subscriber losses in B/C-circles” and the brokerage added that this was offset by additions in the Metros and A-Circles. The analysts said that this could be an indication of SIM-consolidation in these circles, and added that the weakness in active subscriber base is only temporary.