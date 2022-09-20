Why CERT-In is warning users of SOVA malware

Recently, in an advisory, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said that Indian banking customers were being targeted by a new type of mobile banking malware campaign called SOVA Android Trojan. This malware has the ability to harvest usernames and passwords via keylogging, stealing cookies and adding false overlays to a range of apps. It also captures the credentials when users log into their net banking apps and access bank accounts. For mitigating the risk of getting infected with such malware CERT-In urged users to only download apps from official app stores, review app details before downloading, and verify app permissions.