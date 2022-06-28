Why are VPNs removing servers from India?

India's nodal agency for cybersecurity CERT-In and VPNs have been at loggerheads for a while now. But why?

Surfshark, NordVPN and other VPNs have criticised CERT-In's recent cybersecurity guidelines that mandate service providers to store logs including customer information such as name, IP addresses etc for a periof of 5 years or more. The companies have maintained that this requirement is a threat to privacy and that it goes against the 'nature of VPNs'.

With the government not ready to budge on these directions, VPNs including ExpressVPN, Surfshark and NordVPN have now removed their servers from India, in a bid to go beyond the ambit of the CERT-In directions.