 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC Minis

Why are VPNs removing servers from India?

Jun 28, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

India's nodal agency for cybersecurity CERT-In and VPNs have been at loggerheads for a while now. But why?

Surfshark, NordVPN and other VPNs have criticised CERT-In's recent cybersecurity guidelines that mandate service providers to store logs including customer information such as name, IP addresses etc for a periof of 5 years or more. The companies have maintained that this requirement is a threat to privacy and that it goes against the 'nature of VPNs'.

With the government not ready to budge on these directions, VPNs including ExpressVPN, Surfshark and NordVPN have now removed their servers from India, in a bid to go beyond the ambit of the CERT-In directions.

TAGS: #CERT-In #Data privacy #MC Mini #MC Minis #NordVPN #Surfshark #VPN
first published: Jun 28, 2022 12:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.