Why are Shopify-style startups so hot in India?

Move over ecommerce. Ecommerce enablement- providing backend software for online purchase has become the new battleground for Indian startups. Over half a dozen companies including Dukaan, Bikayi, Dotpe, Instamojo and Khatabook are gunning for this market. Backed by top VC funds, their thesis is that small retail stores, neighbourhood kiranas and upcoming consumer brands all want to sell directly to their consumers online, not go via a Flipkart, Amazon, etc. So these platforms provide software which gives offline stores a digital storefront, along the lines of Shopify, the Canadian breakout valued at $180 billion- rising over 40% just the past year.