Why are pre-policy-issuance medical tests done?

While buying insurance policies, a person is asked about his/her income, family and health status to assess the risk. But even after this, insurers may need the person to do a medical check-up, particularly before issuing high-value policies. In fact, it has now become the norm for many insurers post COVID-19. Medical check-ups help identify any pre-existing illnesses that are then factored into premium computation. Typically, companies insist on these tests for those over the age of 45. While insurers are allowed to charge 50 percent of the medical test costs to policyholders, most companies bear the cost themselves.