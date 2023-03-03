Why are LPG cylinders costlier by nearly 5%?

From March 1, cooking gas is costlier by 4.75 percent in India. A 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 1,103 against Rs 1053 earlier, a hike of Rs 50. Almost 90 per cent of the price of a cylinder is the cost of LPG, and rest is commission and taxes. The oil ministry has attributed the increase in LPG prices over the years to India’s dependence on imports for LPG and the average Saudi contract prices (CP). More than 60 percent of India’s LPG needs are met through imports. Saudi contract prices (CP) for propane and butane (LPG is made of propane and butane), were hiked recently.