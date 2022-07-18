Why are India’s forex reserves falling?

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $8 billion in the week ended July 8 to $580.25 billion, the lowest in over 15 months. Forex reserves are held by central banks and include foreign currency assets, gold, special drawing rights and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund. The Reserve Bank of India is responsible to prevent volatility in the forex market. The rupee has been on a falling spree of late and fell just shy of the 80 per dollar mark on July 15. To ensure orderly moves, the RBI sells dollars from its forex kitty, prompting a decline in reserves. Apart from that, factors such as revaluation have contributed to a decline in reserves.