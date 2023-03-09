personal-finance

Why are home buyers choosing banks over NBFCs?

Home buyers are increasingly turning to banks to finance the purchase of new homes. This is because of several advantages that banks offer such as lower interest rates, lower down payments and flexible repayment terms. Banks also have a wide range of home-loan products, which makes them a preferred choice for home loan borrowers compared to housing finance companies and NBFCs. Furthermore, having a relationship with the bank can make it easier for the home buyer to gain access to additional credit or ease in norms to finance their purchase.