Why are e-commerce startups joining ONDC?

Jul 22, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

Startups are making a beeline to join Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) which is billed to bring about a revolution in e-commerce just like the United Payments Interface (UPI) did for payments. While e-commerce as we know it is done through individual platforms, ONDC aims to bread down the silos between the platforms and make them interoperable. ONDC’s thesis is to build a digital standard for the e-commerce industry that allows any seller to connect with any buyer on the network. Startups like Paytm, Shiprocket, Snapdeal, Ekart and others are at various stages of joining the network.

TAGS: #E-commerce #MC Mini #MC Minis #ONDC
first published: Jul 22, 2022 05:17 pm
