Why are e-commerce startups joining ONDC?

Startups are making a beeline to join Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) which is billed to bring about a revolution in e-commerce just like the United Payments Interface (UPI) did for payments. While e-commerce as we know it is done through individual platforms, ONDC aims to bread down the silos between the platforms and make them interoperable. ONDC's thesis is to build a digital standard for the e-commerce industry that allows any seller to connect with any buyer on the network. Startups like Paytm, Shiprocket, Snapdeal, Ekart and others are at various stages of joining the network.