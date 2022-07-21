Why are cyber security incidents rising in India?

As of June 2022, 674,021 cyber security incidents have been reported. With data for the next six months yet to be revealed, it is safe to assume that the number will cross the 1 million mark by the end of the year. It has been so since 2020, when the number of cybersecurity incidents crossed the 1 million mark, with 2021 recording 1.4 million such incidents. This is directly attributable to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that forced millions to work from home, apart from the wide adoption of internet in the country. Hackers have capitalised on the lack of network security when one works from home, when compared to offices.