Why are 16-18 year olds opting for gig jobs?

The participation of youth between the ages of 16-23 increased 8-fold between 2019 and 2022, data from on-demand gig tech platform Taskmo showed. 40% of workers registered on the platform are between 16 and 23.

There has been a 750% increase in boys between 16-18 opting for gig jobs. Taskmo attributes this to reasons such as flexibility of timings, extra income, lower barrier to entry, portfolio development, and a no-strings-attached relationship with jobs to consider career options. The pandemic bolstered demand, with an increase of 271% in the number of last-mile delivery executives at the peak of the second wave.

Most people opting for gig work are Tier-1 cities, with the highest number from Bengaluru.